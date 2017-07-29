Victorian MP Khalil Eideh is returning to Australia after being prevented from entering the US. (AAP)

Victorian Labor MP Khalil Eideh is returning to Melbourne after he was prevented from flying to the United States.

A Victorian Labor MP of Syrian descent who was denied entry to the United States is expected to arrive back in Melbourne after his study trip came to an abrupt end.

Lebanon-born Khalil Eideh, who was on an official study tour with other MPs, was split from the group in Vancouver after a United Airlines staffer told him he was not allowed to board a flight to Denver.

Eideh is expected to arrive back in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon. It's understood he flew back to Brisbane from Vancouver and will take a connecting flight to Melbourne.

RELATED: 'He was completely confused': Victorian MP Khalil Eideh denied entry to US Victorian MP Fiona Patten says the ‘appalling’ treatment of her colleague Khalil Eideh demands an explanation.

Labor spokesperson for foreign affairs, Senator Penny Wong, says the party wants to know why Mr Eideh was not allowed to travel to the US despite holding a valid visa.

"Labor is deeply concerned by reports that Victorian MP, Khalil Eideh, has been denied entry to the United States," she said in a statement on Saturday.

The US Embassy won't comment on the reasons behind the decision not to allow him entry, but Mr Eideh signed a letter in 2002 professing loyalty to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

It's understood Mr Eideh has also visited Syria, the homeland of his parents.

He was travelling through Europe and Canada as part of an Inquiry into Drug Law Reform committee, with Sex Party MP Fiona Patten, Liberal MP Martin Dixon, and fellow Labor MPs Natalie Suleyman and Geoff Howard.

Ms Suleyman said Mr Eideh was originally told he wasn't booked on the flight before the check-in staff broke the bad news.

"They said 'you've been denied entry to the States'," Ms Suleyman said on Friday.

Ms Patten said the group was taken by surprise.

"The United Airlines staff knew he had been denied entry to the US before any of us," she told AAP from Denver on Friday.

"He was incredibly upset... (he was) disbelieving."

A spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop on Friday said Australian officials were making urgent inquiries and were ready to provide consular support if required.

"Like Australia, the United States administers a strict entry regime and the decision on who can enter the country is a matter solely for the US government."