Caroline Wozniacki and Caroline Garcia are both through to the semi-final of the Ericsson Open in Sweden.

Caroline Wozniacki chalked up a 41st win of the season as she breezed into the semi-finals of the Ericsson Open in Bastad.

The top seed, who has won more matches than anyone else in 2017 without yet taking a title, took all but four games against Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Kozlova.

The Dane converted five of six break points, conceding her own service just once, as she wrapped things up 6-3 6-1 in an hour and 11 minutes.

She will meet Belgian Elise Mertens in the final four, following her 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Aleksandra Krunic.

Mertens has won a title this year, taking out January's Hobart International.

Third seed Caroline Garcia also progressed at Barbora Krejcikova's expense.

Garcia was a 6-2 4-6 7-5 victor, with 10 aces along the way.

A meeting with second seed Anastasija Sevastova was scuppered after the Latvian lost to seventh seed Katerina Siniakova 6-3 5-7 7-5.