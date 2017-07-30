Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese says there should be Australian solutions to the issue of rising inequality.

As federal Labor embarks on a campaign to address the issue of rising inequality, frontbencher Anthony Albanese isn't about to be drawn into the question of a wealth tax.

"Nice try, nice try," he told Sky News on Sunday when asked whether the opposition was considering going down the French path.

"What I've said before is Australian solutions for Australian conditions."

Mr Albanese cited as examples Labor's announcements about trusts, limiting deductions for expert advice on tax minimisation and tightening rules on property investors.

"Someone's got to lead in this country, because the other mob are too busy fighting each other," he said.