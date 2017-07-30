Cameron McEvoy's final leg in the 4x100m medley relay couldn't get Australia's team into the final. (AAP)

The Australian men's 4x100m medley relay team won't feature in a world titles final for the first time in 14 years after bombing out in the Budapest heats.

Australia's Mitch Larkin, Matthew Wilson, David Morgan and Cameron McEvoy clocked three minutes and 33.91 seconds to be ninth in the relay heats and failed to qualify for the final by 0.08 at Duna Arena.

The United States (3:29.66) cruised to top the time sheets ahead of Japan and Russia.

The last time three-time champions Australia did not feature in the medley relay medal race was in 2003, when an Ian Thorpe-led team was disqualified in the heats.

Australia had claimed 4x100m medley silver at the past three world titles.

They had not missed the podium since 2005 when they placed sixth.

It ended a miserable campaign for Larkin whose reign as 100m and 200m backstroke world champion abruptly ended.

Olympic champions the US are expected to extend their dominance in the event on the final evening of the eight-day titles.

The Americans have won 12 of the 16 men's medley relay finals held in world championships history.

The US men narrowly avoided disqualification in the heats after officials deemed anchorman Townley Haas's changeover was legal.

There was better news for Australia's 4x100m medley women who qualified fifth fastest for the final.

The rookie team of Holly Barratt, Jessica Hansen, Brianna Throssell and Shayna Jack clocked 3:58.74, with top qualifier and Olympic champions the US (3:55.95) dominating the heats.

China qualified second fastest, keeping their hopes alive of pulling off back-to-back world titles for the first time.

The US (2011-2013), Australia (2005-2007) and East Germany (1973-1975, 1982-86) have already achieved the feat.

In other finals on the last night, Bronte Campbell will defend her 50m freestyle world title while Olympic 400m champ Mack Horton is expected to threaten for the 1500m freestyle gold.