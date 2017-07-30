Andrew McCullough has played more than 200 NRL games for the Broncos since his debut in 2008. (AAP)

Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough will require surgery on both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, ruling him out for the NRL season.

The Broncos' worst fears were confirmed on Sunday, as scans revealed McCullough had injured both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in Friday night's loss to Parramatta.

He will undergo surgery on Friday but is only considered "some chance" of being fit for the start of next season.

"The general recovery for this injury is seven to eight months so he could be in danger of missing the first few weeks of next season," Broncos high performance manager Jeremy Hickmans said.

"However, Andrew is noted for healing well, and with his commitment to his rehab will give himself every chance of being back early in the year."

The injury is a serious hit to coach Wayne Bennett, given McCullough's reliable service out of dummy-half.

The 27-year-old has set up five tries this season and is second in the NRL for average tackles (44.8).

Playmaker Kodi Nikorima could shift to hooker, which would allow Benji Marshall to keep his role off the bench.

Alternatively, Travis Waddell wore the No.9 jersey in the only game McCullough has missed, through concussion, earlier this year.