A Somali soldier stands on guard next to a destroyed car near a popular mall after a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Sunday, July 30, 2017. (AAP)

At least six people were killed and ten others injured when a car bomb exploded in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

A car bomb explosion in the Somali capital Mogadishu has killed six and wounded 20 others, with the death toll likely to rise.

The bomb went off on the busy Maka al Mukaram road on Sunday, police said, while a witness said the blast was followed by big clouds of smoke visible in sky.

"So far we know six civilians died and 20 others were injured. They were mostly pedestrians while others were shopping," the police officer said.

"Death toll may rise. Most of the injured ones are very serious," said Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer.

Earlier, a Reuters reporter at the scene of the blast had counted four bodies lying on the ground. Photographs showed three destroyed cars on the road, with two still burning.

It was not clear who was responsible for the blast.