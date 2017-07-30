Gold Coast coach Rodney Eade is confident star midfielder Gary Ablett will be back for the Suns. (AAP)

Gold Coast coach Rodney Eade says next week's long trip west to play Fremantle will not be a factor as Gary Ablett plots his return from injury.

Ablett was a late scratching from the Suns side that lost by 33 points to Richmond at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night when he woke up on game day with hamstring soreness.

It was the fourth game Ablett has missed in the last six and came after all signs pointed to him being a certain starter when he completed training on Thursday night.

Co-captain Steven May joined Ablett in the stands on Saturday for the second straight game and together they watched Ben Ainsworth, Alex Sexton and Callum Ah Chee join the casualty ward in a brave 14.14 (98)-10.5 (65) loss.

Eade is hopeful to have May and Ablett back to play the Dockers, disregarding the long flight as a deterrent.

The coach described the decision to leave them out against Richmond as a close call, considering both were fairly mobile but still aware of their respective hamstring tightness.

"I think Steven would nearly be 100 per cent certain (to play Fremantle) and we're fairly confident (Ablett) will play, but we'll wait until later in the week," Eade said.

"They've had a couple of weeks off, so the trip there's not going to be a problem."

First-gamer Max Spencer was solid in May's absence, Eade saying the 19-year-old is likely to retain his spot in the 22 for the next round even if May returns.

Aaron Hall had 40 touches filling Ablett's boots, and while not all of them were effective he still earned praise from his coach.

Eade admitted that slippery conditions helped keep the Suns in the contest at times, but that they fought well given the injury list.

Ainsworth's knee injury will see him miss at least two weeks, while Eade said Brayden Fiorini and Jarrod Witts were brave to play through injuries of their own in the final quarter.