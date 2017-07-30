West Coast forward Josh Kennedy has won the Coleman Medal the past two years. (AAP)

West Coast are back inside the AFL top eight after beating Brisbane by 68 points in Sunday's clash at Domain Stadium.

West Coast forward Josh Kennedy has boosted his chances of winning a third-straight Coleman medal after booting six goals in a 68-point AFL win over Brisbane at Domain Stadium.

In a match that failed to reach any great heights, the Eagles booted five goals to nil in the second term to set up the 17.11 (113) to 6.9 (45) victory.

West Coast's 10th win of the year lifted them to eighth on the ladder, and brought a positive end to a tumultuous week.

The Eagles copped widespread criticism after their costly fadeout against Collingwood last round.

With questions being raised about West Coast's ageing list, Brownlow medallist Matt Priddis announced his retirement on Friday.

Sam Mitchell is expected to follow suit in the coming weeks, with Drew Petrie and Sam Butler also set to retire at the end of the season.

Sunday's match against the Lions featured plenty of handling errors, but West Coast coach Adam Simpson was relieved to end the week with a win.

West Coast face St Kilda at Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a game that could make or break their finals hopes.

Kennedy's return of 6.4 and nine marks gave the crowd of 32,652 something to cheer about in a match that featured few highlights.

"He's an A-plus talent," Simpson said of Kennedy.

"He is a one-in-a-million type player for us. He had 10 shots today.

"There were a couple of times when there were other guys potentially on but he just has such a presence and he knows how to run."

The 29-year-old Kennedy missed five games with a calf injury, but now has 49 goals to his name after booting 15 goals in his past three matches since returning.

Essendon's Joe Daniher leads the Coleman race with 53 goals, while Lance Franklin and Ben Brown have 51 apiece.

Brisbane defender Daniel Rich (32 disposals) and midfielder Dayne Beams (41 disposals, nine clearances) tried their best to lift their side, but the youthful Lions were never in the hunt.

Debutant Sam Skinner produced a special moment in the first quarter when he snapped truly for his first AFL goal.

Skinner had to overcome two knee reconstructions just to get his shot at AFL level and his teammates mobbed him once he kicked the goal.

Although Brisbane finished with their lowest score of the year, coach Chris Fagan still had things to smile about.

"Jacob Allison came over and played his first game and ended up with 20 touches," Fagan said.

"At different times his speed really stood out on the wing. He's still got a little bit to learn.

"But I walk away from the day thinking there's a bloke who can become an AFL player in time.

"And the same with Sam Skinner."