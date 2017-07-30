Isaac De Gois will not play for Parramatta again after suffering a concussion in pre-season. (AAP)

Parramatta have ruled that journeyman hooker Isaac De Gois will not play for the NRL club again after a pre-season concussion.

The 32-year-old suffered a head knock in a clash against Gold Coast in Alice Springs in February and News Corp Australia reported that time has been called on his career at the Eels.

"It all comes back to a duty of care issue," Eels chief executive Bernie Gurr told The Sunday Telegraph.

"He has a contract until the end of next year but we're not comfortable picking him to play.

"It's not a money issue and it's not a salary cap issue. He'll get paid everything he is owed."

The 225-game veteran De Gois and his manager were informed of the decision a fortnight ago and the hooker is believed to have accepted that his NRL career is over.