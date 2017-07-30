Water usage in the Murray Darling Basin will come under careful scrutiny over the next few months. (AAP)

The Turnbull government has ordered a national examination of compliance with the Murray Darling Basin Plan and regulations governing water use.

Water usage in the Murray Darling Basin will come under careful scrutiny over the next few months in the wake of allegations of water theft in NSW.

The Turnbull government has ordered an independent basin-wide review of compliance with regulations governing water use, to report by the end of the year.

It will examine whether state laws, water licence conditions and statutory instruments are appropriate and being complied with, the adequacy of water measurement and monitoring arrangements, and whether governance arrangements are strong enough to ensure water isn't being stolen or misused.

"Strong compliance regimes are just as important for irrigators as they are for the environment and basin communities," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce said in a joint statement on Sunday.

NSW is already investigating allegations of water theft at specific properties in the state's north and whether a senior official helped irrigators undermine the Murray Darling Basin Plan, and whether a major investigation into water management breaches was stymied.

As well, the Australian auditor-general will examine how the federal agriculture department monitors the performance of NSW under a national Murray Darling agreement.