Richmond coach Damien Hardwick singled Daniel Rioli out for praise after the win over Gold Coast. (AAP)

Richmond are not yet playing at their best but it is not an issue for coach Damien Hardwick as they set themselves for an AFL finals run.

Richmond are not playing their best football but coach Damien Hardwick is fine with that as they prepare for a tricky run to the finals.

The Tigers did what they had to against an injury-hit Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night, winning by 33 points to jump back into fourth on the AFL ladder.

Hardwick's side had been overtaken by Port Adelaide, who pinched a win at the death against St Kilda to briefly sit in the top four on percentage, prior to their 14.14 (98)-10.5 (65) win.

Richmond meet Hawthorn next week then face Geelong, Fremantle on the road and St Kilda to finish the regular season.

With key forward Jack Riewoldt expected to return from an eye injury to play Hawthorn, Hardwick is pleased enough with where his side is at.

"Are we playing our best footy? No, we've got a little way to go with that," Hardwick mused.

"We're creating enough chances to get the results we're after, but as I've said all along our best footy is still in front of us. We're going, but we're not going as well as we'd like."

Gold Coast were left with just one healthy man on the bench after injuries to Ben Ainsworth (knee), Alex Sexton (jaw, concussion) and Callum Ah Chee (shoulder, concussion).

That compounded problems for the Suns, who were already impacted when both Gary Ablett and Steven May were ruled out with hamstring niggles.

Struggling in unusually slippery conditions on a fine Gold Coast night, Richmond were unable to stampede the Suns as many had feared.

"We probably butchered a couple of opportunities, but I thought overall our guys were trying to do the right thing and trying to bring their teammates into the game," Hardwick said.

"We couldn't quite get to the stage where the game was out of reach of them."

Hardwick was pleased with the silky three-goal performance of Daniel Rioli, while also praising Josh Caddy in Riewoldt's absence.

Happy to win despite not being at their best, Hardwick hopes to see continued improvement next week.

"We've got Hawthorn next week who are in cracking form, probably one of the form sides in the competition behind Sydney, who they just beat, so it's going to be a big game," he said.

"You've got a side trying to consolidate its space in finals and then you've got a side trying to make finals."