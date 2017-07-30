Former Manly co-captain Jason King has been appointed NRL general manager of elite competitions. (AAP)

Former Manly prop Jason King has been appointed as the NRL's new general manager of elite competitions.

King, who studied a law degree during his 239-game NRL career, will sit directly under the league's head of football Brian Canavan in the role, according to News Corp Australia.

"I'll work closely with NRL clubs, states, rep teams, coaches and various committees," King said.

"Football operations and the NRL competition will take up the bulk of my time. I'm deeply passionate about the game."

King won a premiership with Manly in 2008 but missed their 2011 grand final success through injury.

He retired in 2014 and has previously worked as an NRL paralegal.