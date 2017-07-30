Ensuring wealthy Australians can't split their income to avoid tax would potentially deliver an extra $17.2 billion over 10 years, Labor's Bill Shorten says.

A Labor federal government would crack down on wealthy Australians using family trusts to avoid paying tax, which could potentially add almost $20 billion to the commonwealth's coffers over 10 years.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will tell the NSW Labor conference on Sunday that if he were to become prime minister, he'd tax family trust distributions to adults at 30 per cent.

Ensuring wealthy Australians can't split their income to avoid tax would potentially deliver an extra $4.1 billion over the forward estimates and $17.2 billion over 10 years.

"Every year in Australia, there are high-income earners who use discretionary trusts to park their money in a lower tax bracket," the Labor leader will tell delegates at Sydney's Town Hall.

"And the rest of the community is left to subsidise this.

"That's not fair on Australians who'll never be able to afford this option."

Mr Shorten says ordinary taxpayers don't have the option of splitting their income among different family members to lower their tax bill.

Therefore, if he were in The Lodge, he'd "apply a minimum tax rate of 30 per cent on discretionary trust distributions to beneficiaries over 18 years of age".

Mr Shorten argues the reform would build on changes introduced by former Liberal prime minister John Howard when he was treasurer in the early 1980s.

Mr Howard cracked down on artificial income splitting to minors by taxing distributions at the top marginal tax rate.

"Labor's policy extends this principle to adult beneficiaries but at a less punitive rate of 30 per cent," Mr Shorten will say.

Aware the move will be toxic to some, the opposition leader stresses he isn't talking about abolishing trusts.

Labor's policy wouldn't affect deceased estates or disability trusts, nor would it apply to farms or charitable trusts.

Small businesses would continue to enjoy asset protections, Mr Shorten says.

"(But) tradies and retail workers and mechanics and cleaners don't get to choose how much tax they pay - and neither should anyone else."