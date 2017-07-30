Opposition Leader Bill Shorten plans to impose new tax arrangements on payments from trusts to stop income splitting for tax avoidance purposes.

LABOR'S PLANS TO TAX TRUSTS

* Introduce minimum 30 per cent tax rate for discretionary trust distributions to people age over 18.

* This tackles the practice of splitting incomes among family members to minimise tax paid. The practice is legal but Labor argues it's unfair.

* Builds on reforms of 1980s by then-treasurer John Howard to impose top tax rate on discretionary trust distributions to minors (people under 18).

* More than 820,000 trusts in Australia.

* About 315,000 will be affected by changes (about 38 per cent).

* Will not affect 98 per cent of taxpayers.

* Special disability trusts, deceased estates, fixed trusts, farm trusts and charitable trusts will be exempt.

* Average amount in private trusts by the wealthiest 20 per cent of households is $123,000 - second wealthiest 20 per cent have on average $4000.

* Extra $55 million to tax office to boost crack down measures on tax-avoidance using trusts.

* Policy expected to raise $4.1 billion over four years and $17.2 billion over a decade.