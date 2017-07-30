A Turnbull government minister has tried to put a positive spin on new polling that suggests the Coalition is heading for an election rout in Western Australia.

Cabinet minister Mathias Cormann believes the Turnbull government is heading in the right direction despite a new poll that suggests falling support in Western Australia.

Research by Galaxy predicts four Liberal-held seats in the state could go to Labor at the next election, while primary support for the coalition has collapsed almost 10 percentage points since last year's federal election.

"If you look at the fine-print it actually says our primary vote according to this poll would be about 39 per cent - which, if that is true, would be an eight per cent swing back to the WA Liberal party since the state election a few months ago," he told Sky News on Sunday ahead of a visit by the prime minister and cabinet to WA.