Australians fighting late-stage renal and lung cancer will soon have access to miracle drug Opdivo in one of the biggest listings on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

It will cost the federal government $1.1 billion but patients will from Tuesday be able to access the drug at a cost of just $38.80 a treatment, instead of about $5000 each, News Corp Australia reports.

Patients with a concession card will pay just $6.30.

The drug has been credited with saving the life of AFL star Jarryd Roughead among others.

Treatments with the drug can cost up to $130,000, previously putting it within the reach of only the well-heeled, but now Opdivo will be available to all patients.

Renal and lung cancers kill up to 8800 Australians each year.