Argentina's Martin Naidich has withdrawn from the world swimming championships after an adverse result in a doping test.

Argentine swimmer Martin Naidich has withdrawn from the men's 1500m freestyle at the swimming world championships in Budapest after an adverse result in an anti-doping control, the athlete confirmed.

"I'm waiting from an official communication from the association to get further details about my situation," Naidich said on Twitter.

Naidich, who had previously competed in the 400m and 800m freestyle, has not yet been officially suspended but the Argentine Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CADDA) preferred he did not take part in Saturday heats.

Swimming governing body FINA has not confirmed the news but CADDA vice-president Mario Araya told Argentine media the organisation had informed the Argentine anti-doping body ONAD of the result.

The 26-year-old Naidich, who has represented Argentina for almost a decade, denied deliberate wrongdoing.

"I was surprised that this time the result was not like it always was," he said. "I am distressed by all this but reassured that I have never consciously taken a forbidden substance."