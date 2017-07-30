NSW will assist the investigation into the Murray Darling Basin's water usage after allegation of water theft emerged.

NSW has backed a review into water usage in the Murray Darling Basin after the federal government announced it would scrutinise the system following allegations of water theft.

"NSW welcomes the commonwealth's announcement of a basin-wide review of compliance arrangements by the Murray Darling Basin Authority," a spokeswoman for Regional Water Minister Niall Blair said.

The Turnbull government on Sunday ordered an independent basin-wide review of compliance with regulations governing water use, to report by the end of the year.

It will examine whether state laws, water licence conditions and statutory instruments are appropriate and being complied with, the adequacy of water measurement and monitoring arrangements, and whether governance arrangements are strong enough to ensure water isn't being stolen or misused.

The spokeswoman for Mr Blair's office said NSW would assist the MDBA's investigation however it can and reaffirmed the state's commitment to the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce, in a joint statement, said strong compliance regimes are just as important for irrigators as they are for the environment and basin communities.

NSW is already investigating allegations of water theft at specific properties in the state's north and whether a senior official helped irrigators undermine the Murray Darling Basin Plan, and whether a major investigation into water management breaches was stymied.

As well, the Australian auditor-general will examine how the federal agriculture department monitors the performance of NSW under a national Murray Darling agreement.