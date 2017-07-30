Australia's Will Power has notched his 49th career pole position for Sunday's Indy 2000 in Ohio.

Will Power won his fifth pole of the season and fellow Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden qualified second for the Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sport Car Course.

Power won the Fast 6 qualifier Saturday with a lap of 1 minute, 4.1720 seconds as Chevrolet took the top two spots.

For Power, it was his third pole at Mid-Ohio and the 49th of his career to tie Bobby Unser for fourth on the all-time list.

Team Penske earned both of the spots on the front row for the fifth time in 13 races this season.

Takuma Sato of Andretti Autosport drove his Honda to the third position. Local favourite Graham Rahal (Honda) of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was fourth.