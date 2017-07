The Queensland government says there is no issue with cladding at three of the state's hospitals. (AAP)

The Queensland government says the Mackay, Cairns and Lady Cilento Children's hospital do not contain potentially combustible cladding.

The Sunday Telegraph said the Cairns, Mackay and Lady Cilento Children's hospitals had been flagged as potentially containing combustible cladding.

"Recent checks of design and construction records and physical inspections aren't showing any problem at the three hospitals named by the newspaper today," Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said in a statement.