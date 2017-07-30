Toby Roland-Jones acknowledges the crowd after taking five wickets on his England Test debut. (AAP)

Toby Roland-Jones saw his dream debut continue as he completed a five-wicket haul to end South Africa's belated resistance and ensure England maintained their domination of the third Test at The Oval.

Yet the home side's push for victory was again threatened by the weather as rain in the afternoon brought a long stoppage with England 1-74 in their second innings at tea, 252 runs ahead.

Roland-Jones had spearheaded the dismissal of South Africa for 175 to give England a 178-run first innings lead before another newcomer - Tom Westley - then helped hammer home the advantage.

Westley looked perfectly at home on 28 not out as he and the under-pressure Keaton Jennings, who rode his luck to reach 34, both fought impressively to secure their England futures.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma's fine half-century had led a spirited rearguard action from the South African tail but Roland-Jones eventually dismissed him for 52 to finish off the innings and boast remarkable debut figures of 5-57 off 16.4 overs.

Roland-Jones became the first England bowler since Graham Onions against West Indies at Lord's in 2009 to take a five-wicket haul in a Test dbeut first innings.

Little Bavuma, who came in with the South Africans in disarray at 4-47 on Friday, demonstrated considerable calmness and real spirit to ensure they made a decent recovery from 7-61 on Friday evening.

He was given support from Morne Morkel, with a stubborn 39-ball 17, and last man Vernon Philander, fit to bat after being discharged from hospital following tests for the stomach ailment that had kept him off the field for much of the first two days.

Bavuma, who ensured the follow-on was avoided, survived a tough chance on 40 off Stuart Broad when Ben Stokes could not hold on to his flying one-handed attempt in the gully.

Otherwise, Bavuma always seemed in control, going past 1000 Test runs before fighting on to his half-century off 111 balls with eight boundaries.

James Anderson eked out Morkel, caught at slip, before Roland-Jones, who had earlier been given the first crack at landing his 'five-for' by captain Joe Root, was recalled for a second spell and had Bavuma caught behind by Jonny Bairstow.