A Victorian kayaker remains missing after more than three days as search crews continue looking into the night.

The search for a kayaker missing off the coast of Victoria for more than three days has been scaled back until first light.

Japanese national and Torquay resident Junichi Yoshimura, 41, was reported missing by colleagues on Friday.

An air and water search entered its third day on Sunday, and authorities focused on the southern end of Port Phillip Bay and Corio Bay because of the previous day's extremely windy conditions.

The search was scaled back when it became dark but police said crews would continue paroling the shoreline into the night.

Mr Yoshimura's car was earlier found next to the Altona boat ramp but there was no sight of his bright yellow "2 Monks" kayak.

It is believed Mr Yoshimura left home about 5am on Thursday to go fishing but did not take a wetsuit or life jacket.

Authorities said Mr Yoshimura often went fishing but it was unclear which direction he was headed on Thursday.