Emily Seebohm has finally ended Australia's gold medal drought at the world swimming championships at Budapest after defending her 200m backstroke title on day seven.

Seebohm clocked two minutes, 05.68 seconds to clinch Australia's first gold of the meet on the penultimate night of competition.

It capped a remarkable comeback from 25-year-old Seebohm - an 11-year veteran of the national team - who considered quitting the sport after health problems sabotaged her Rio Olympic campaign.

Hometown hope Katinka Hosszu was second and Kathleen Baker of the United States third.