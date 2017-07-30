Cabinet minister Mathias Cormann believes the Turnbull government is heading in the right direction. (AAP)

A Turnbull government minister has tried to put a positive spin on new polling that suggests the Coalition is heading for an election rout in Western Australia.

A senior Liberal minister reckons Bill Shorten is getting "quite cocky" about his chances of becoming prime minister, as a new poll points to growing support for Labor in WA.

Research by Galaxy shows the primary vote for the coalition in the west has dropped by almost 10 percentage points since last year's federal election, to 39 per cent.

But cabinet minister Mathias Cormann tried to put a positive spin on the numbers, arguing it represented a swing in favour of the Liberals since the state election.

"If that figure is indeed right, you'd say that we are heading in the right direction but we've got more work to do and we understand that," the WA senator told Sky News on Sunday.

The poll predicts four Liberal-held seats across WA will fall to Labor, which holds a 52-48 per cent lead on a two-party preferred basis.

That's a swing of six points compared to the 2016 federal election and could put at risk the seats of ministers Michael Keenan, Christian Porter and Ken Wyatt.

Senator Cormann said he had great confidence in all his colleagues and their ability to work hard to retain their seats.

"Bill Shorten is getting quite cocky about his prospects at the next election," he said.

"He's already measuring the curtains and the carpets and anything in between."

Liberal backbencher Eric Abetz concedes polling at the moment is "not good" for the government and everyone recognised that.

"And that, sadly, is the case right around the country," he told ABC TV.

"We as a government need to refocus on the things that genuinely matter to the Australian people and sell our message in a more coherent manner in that regard."

Senator Abetz believes Australians would, in time, see that Mr Shorten is an opportunistic and irresponsible opposition leader and not an alternative prime minister.

The poor WA polling comes as Malcolm Turnbull and his cabinet head west for a number of days.

The prime minister has made the trip to Perth only twice in the past 11 months - the last time in February in the lead-up to the WA election.

It's expected Mr Turnbull will visit the capital city as well as the regions over the course of the week.