After the dramas of Rio were eclipsed by rare Australian success in Budapest, Emily Seebohm wants to go to a fourth Olympics.

A year ago Emily Seebohm considered retirement after her Rio Olympic "black hole".

Now she wants to become just the second Australian swimmer to contest a fourth Olympics after emerging as the Dolphins' shining light at the 2017 world titles in Budapest.

At 25, Seebohm capped a remarkable comeback when she set a national record to defend her 200m backstroke crown and claim Australia's first gold on the titles' penultimate night.

Australian rookie Kaylee McKeown - just 16 - set a new junior world record (2:05.85) to finish fourth on debut.

Seebohm was inconsolable after health issues sabotaged her Rio campaign, ensuring the red hot 100m and 200m backstroke gold medal fancy walked away empty handed.

Fast forward 12 months and the tears were again flowing for Seebohm - for every different reasons.

Seebohm was overcome by emotion after silencing a rabid Duna Arena crowd by touching the wall ahead of local hope Katinka Hosszu.

She clocked two minutes, 05.68 seconds to break her own national mark that had claimed the world 200m crown two years earlier in Russia.

"I am just amazed at what I have been able to achieve," said Seebohm.

"But if I had won or lost tonight I would have been so proud of my performances and what I have overcome."

Seebohm revealed she had been secretly battling endometriosis throughout her Rio campaign, a painful condition in which tissue that usually grows inside the uterus is found outside of it.

It prompted everything from cramps, headaches and fatigue to sugar cravings that caused her to put on weight.

Now on top of her health battle, 11 year national team veteran Seebohm did not rule out Tokyo 2020.

She would join Leisel Jones as the only Australian swimmer to contest four Olympics.

"I will hope my body can hold out a bit longer," Seebohm said.

"I'd love to be at 2020. A fourth Olympics is a special goal."P

Seebohm's inspirational gold on day seven was also an enormous relief to an Australian team that had been running out of time to finally register gold.

There was a real fear Australia may go without a win at the world titles for the first time since 1986.

But Seebohm ensured Australia jumped from 12th to seventh on the table by striking gold and boosting their tally to eight medals including five silver.

The United States lead with 14 gold, 10 silver and seven bronze with a day left of competition.

Seebohm hoped her success sparked more from Australia on the final day.

World champion Bronte Campbell (50m freestyle), Rio 400m gold medallist Mack Horton (1500m freestyle) and Australia's women's medley relay teams will be in finals action on day eight.