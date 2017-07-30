On The Apprentice. Donald Trump told participants the snappy tagline: "You're fired!" but as president, he often makes other people do the dirty work.

HOW DONALD TRUMP HAS FIRED HIS AIDES:

REINCE PRIEBUS

Trump announced on Friday he was replacing his chief of staff after months of speculation about Priebus's fate and a series of belittling and emasculating comments from Trump and other White House aides.

JAMES COMEY

When firing the FBI director in May, Trump deployed one his most trusted and longest-serving aides to carry out the task: bodyguard-turned-security director-turned director of Oval Office operations Keith Schiller. Schiller was sent to the Justice Department to deliver a letter notifying Comey of his firing. But the director was in California and learned of his dismissal from TV.

COREY LEWANDOWSKI

Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski had guided the campaign with the motto, "Let Trump be Trump". Trump had stuck with Lewandowski even after he was accused of roughing up a female reporter. He agreed to pull the plug in June 2016 only after an intervention from his adult children and son-in-law. Lewandowski was unceremoniously escorted out of Trump Tower in Manhattan by security after being notified of his dismissal.

CHRIS CHRISTIE

New Jersey's governor spent months leading the president-elect's transition team, pulling together policy papers and coming up with lists of potential cabinet members. But Trump decided he no longer required Christie's services in the days after his November 8 election. According to The New York Times, Trump gave chief strategist Steve Bannon the chore of telling Christie he was out.

PAUL MANAFORT

Trump chose to fire his campaign chairman amid a steady stream of negative headlines about Manafort's foreign consulting work. He technically resigned from the position last August but Trump's son, Eric Trump, said in an interview his father was concerned that questions about Manafort's past were taking attention away from the billionaire's presidential bid.

MICHAEL FLYNN

Trump's campaign adviser-turned-national security adviser resigned in February following reports that he had misled Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. But Flynn's resignation wasn't voluntary. Trump later said that he'd fired Flynn, and blamed leaks from intelligence agencies and biased reporting from the "fake media" for forcing his hand.

SAM NUNBERG

The man behind many of Trump's earliest and most popular campaign ideas was pushed out of Trump's campaign in the summer of 2015 following a report that he'd posted racially charged material on his Facebook page. This time, Trump delivered the news to Nunberg directly over the phone.

SEAN SPICER

The White House press secretary resigned this month after six months on the job. He quit after Trump tapped New York financier Anthony Scaramucci to serve as White House communications director. Spicer, who quit with little warning, was not fired and said in an interview with Fox News Channel that the president wanted him to stay on. But Spicer, a devout Roman Catholic, had been subjected to a string of public slights by his boss, including being excluded from Trump's meeting with the Pope during a trip to the Vatican.