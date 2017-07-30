US President Donald Trump has lashed out at China on Twitter saying it has done nothing to resolve the North Korea problem.

US President Donald Trump, in a pair of tweets says he's "very disappointed" in China and the Asian superpower has done nothing for the United States with regards to North Korea.

"I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet...," Trump said in one tweet.

"...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!" he said in a subsequent tweet.