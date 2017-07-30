Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will return to Perth for the first since February. (AAP)

After a near six-months absence, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will spend much of the week in Western Australia as a new poll shows the federal coalition is heading for an election rout in the state.

The PM has made the trip only twice in the past 11 months - the last time in February in the lead-up to the WA election when he damaged former premier Colin Barnett's campaign by backing away from a promise to lift its GST share.

"He knows these issues are here, he needs to deal with them. Better to bite the bullet and get it over with," new Labor Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Sunday.