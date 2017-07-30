Typhoon Nesat has brought strong winds and downpours to southeastern parts of Taiwan and killed two people and cancelling many flights.

Typhoon Nesat has charged through northern Taiwan, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, cutting power to tens of thousands of homes and paralysing land and air traffic.

The eye of the storm crossed Taiwan early on Sunday on its way to Fuzhou, capital of China's Fujian Province, but another typhoon has formed over the Pacific and is expected to reach Taiwan in the coming days.

One man, climbing a mountain in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, died while trying to make his way down and a woman planting rice was killed by a planting machine which was blown over in the rice field.

Nesat is the first typhoon to hit Taiwan this year. Charging toward Taiwan's southeast coast from the Pacific Ocean, the typhoon's eye shifted from its predicted course and made landfall on the northern tip of Taiwan, thus causing lighter damage.

However, the storm has brought strong winds and downpours to southeastern parts of Taiwan since Friday.

In Tungkang township in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, streets were flooded and people walked in knee-deep water to cross the street.

In Ilan County, where Nesat made landfall, some 100,000 homes were left without electricity.

On Saturday afternoon and early Sunday, all domestic flights - and flights to offshore islands - were cancelled and many international flights were either cancelled or rescheduled, stranding many passengers at airports.