Venezuelan protesters have blocked streets in a last-ditch effort to derail the election of a legislative super-body that opponents of President Nicolas Maduro say will give the socialist leader a stranglehold on power.

The oil-rich but recession-racked country has been gripped by four months of protests against Maduro that have left more than 110 dead in confrontations against security forces.

"Extend the barricades until tomorrow and everybody go to the streets on Sunday to demand the transformation of Venezuela," Freddy Guevara, an opposition congressman, said on Twitter.

Those who are against Maduro's brand of socialism said they would not vote in Sunday's election aimed at selecting the "constituent assembly".

"I'm not going to vote tomorrow. I'm going to stay home, watch TV series and then come out to join the protests, of course," Margarita Lopez, a physician's assistant in Caracas, told Reuters as she stood by one of the barricades.

"It might not do any good, but our voices have to be heard."

The government has banned protests from Friday to Tuesday, but opposition figure Henrique Capriles called on his followers to hold protests along the country's main roads on Sunday.

People with enough money to buy food in the face of the world's highest inflation rate also stocked up on basics such as bread, chicken and milk as a precaution in the event that unrest forces stores and other businesses to close in the coming days.

Of the 6120 candidates in Sunday's election for a 545-member constituent assembly, none are from Venezuela's opposition, which is boycotting what it calls a rigged ballot meant to consummate a dictatorship.

Meanwhile two airlines, Iberia and Air France, have suspended flights to Venezuela because off safety concerns ahead of the controversial vote, the Spanish and French airlines announced on Saturday.

Iberia cancelled a service scheduled for Sunday from Madrid to Caracas at short notice and said flights would resume on August 2 at the earliest. Air France cut flights to the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

Another 10 airlines, including Germany's Lufthansa and Italy's Alitalia, have completely stopped offering flights to Venezuela.