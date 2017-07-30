The vote has been fiercely opposed by months of deadly street protests and criticized internationally.

Venezuela's opposition says it is a bid for the beleaguered Maduro to cling to power by getting around the parliament controlled by its lawmakers.

State television showed Maduro voting in a west Caracas polling station for the 545-member citizens' assembly that will be empowered to dissolve the opposition-controlled parliament and change laws as it reforms the nation's charter.

"I'm the first voter in the country. I ask God for his blessings so the people can freely exercise their democratic right to vote," the president said. He was accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores, who is a candidate to sit on the new assembly.

Turnout will be key in the election. The opposition has called for a boycott, saying the vote was a move towards a Maduro "dictatorship" with the backing of the military.

Surveys by the Datanalisis polling firm show more than 70 percent of Venezuelans opposed the idea of the new assembly -- and 80 percent reject Maduro's leadership.

Four months of street protests against Maduro have left more than 100 people dead, and exposed deep political divisions in this oil-rich nation reduced to economic calamity.

More demonstrations were called for Sunday's vote, despite a ban Maduro has decreed threatening prison terms of up to 10 years for protesters.

But fear of the violence worsening has rippled across the region, and beyond.

The US, the EU and Latin American powers, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, have come out against the election, saying it would destroy Venezuelan democracy.