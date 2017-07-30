Snapshot of day seven at the world swimming championships at Budapest.

HIGHS AND LOWS OF DAY SEVEN AT THE WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS AT BUDAPEST

SWIM OF THE DAY - Emily Seebohm, 25, set a new national record (two minutes, 05.68 seconds) to defend her 200m backstroke title and claim Australia's first gold of the eight day meet.

STAT OF THE DAY - American Caeleb Dressel, 20, earned Michael Phelps comparisons when he became the first person to win three world titles on the same day (50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, mixed 4x100m freestyle final). He has a total of six gold at Budapest and can claim a record breaking seventh as part of the men's 4x100m medley relay team on day eight.

UPSET OF THE DAY - More of a pleasant surprise but Australian 16 year old Kaylee McKeown showed her enormous potential by clocking a new junior world record (2:06.76) to finish fourth in the 200m backstroke final on senior debut.

TALKING POINT - Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom broke her second world record of the meet when she eclipsed the 50m freestyle mark in the semi-finals. She clocked 23.67 seconds to reel in German Britta Steffen's 23.73 from the 2009 supersuit era. Sjostrom began the titles by lowering Australian Cate Campbell's 100m freestyle record in the lead-off leg of the 4x100m freestyle final, becoming the first woman to shatter the 52 second barrrier.

QUOTE OF THE DAY - "I am just amazed at what I have been able to achieve" - EMILY SEEBOHM after overcoming health issues that sabotaged her Rio Olympics and made her contemplate retirement and defending her 200m title.

WHAT TO WATCH ON DAY EIGHT

Finals

- Men's 1500m freestyle (Mack Horton)

- Women's 50m freestyle (Bronte Campbell)

- Women's 4x100m medley relay.