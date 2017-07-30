Caroline Wozniacki is into her fifth final of the year at the Swedish Open in Bastad. (AAP)

Only Katerina Siniakova stands in the way of former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki claiming first WTA Tour title of the year at the Swedish Open.

Caroline Wozniacki will get a fifth chance to win her first WTA Tour title of the season after booking her place in the final of the Swedish Open in Bastad.

The former world No.1 battled through three tough sets to beat Belgium's Elise Mertens 7-5 4-6 6-2 and reach her fifth final of the year.

Wozniacki saved four break points en route to claiming the opening set but Mertens fought back in a dominant second set to set up the decider.

But Wozniacki showed her class to step up and break her opponent three times in the final set to set up her title chance against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

The 21-year-old continued her superb week by upsetting Caroline Garcia of France 6-2 7-5, breaking her opponent twice in each set to make the final.