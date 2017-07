Queensland's first openly gay federal MP Trevor Evans says the issue of same-sex marriage should be resolved by a free vote in parliament.

The Turnbull government is under renewed pressure from within its own ranks to allow a free parliamentary vote on same-sex marriage.

A week out from parliament returning from its long winter break, openly-gay Liberal MP Trevor Evans says he is in discussion with a number of his colleagues about different options to settle the issue.

"But I think the quickest and most likely course now is to allow politicians to have a free vote ... and I support that," he told The Australian on Monday.