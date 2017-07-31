An Australian team of robotics researchers has defeated 16 other international teams to win a competition organised by global retail giant Amazon in Japan.

The Australian Centre for Robotic Vision, based at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, battled 16 global teams to win the $US80,000 ($A100,280) competition with their 'Cartman' robot picking up and storing the most items for Amazon in the shortest amount of time.

The robotics team also includes researchers from the Australian National University and the University of Adelaide.