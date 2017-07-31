Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan says his organisation wants to recruit Australian legspinner Stuart MacGill as a spin coach.

Former legspinner Stuart MacGill, fresh from settling a legal dispute with Cricket Australia, could soon be enlisted to help Bangladesh plot the downfall of Steve Smith's side.

MacGill recently reached an out-of-court agreement over a pay dispute with cricket's governing body in Australia.

The tweaker had filed a writ in 2015 that claimed Cricket Australia owed him approximately $2.6 million.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan has confirmed his organisation is keen to recruit MacGill as a spin bowling coach.

"We have a shortlist of some spin bowling coaches and all of them showed interest to work with the Bangladesh team," Nazmul told reporters in Bangladesh.

"But MacGill is our first choice.

"There is a possibility that we can bring him before the home series against Australia."

MacGill claimed 208 wickets from 44 Tests despite playing in Shane Warne's imposing shadow for the majority of his career.

Australian batting mentor Mark O'Neill and West Indies great Courtney Walsh are both part of Bangladesh's coaching setup.

Australia's two-Test tour of Bangladesh, which has been clouded in uncertainty because of the pay dispute, is set to start on August 27 in Dhaka.