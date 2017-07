Cricket Australia has announced the schedule for this summer's BBL and WBBL Twenty 20 competitions.

The expanded Big Bash League season will start with a Sydney derby at Spotless Stadium on December 19.

Cricket Australia has announced the schedule for this summer's BBL, with the regular season to feature an additional eight matches compared to 2016-17.

The final of both the BBL and women's BBL will be held on February 4.