A teenage boy has spent two hours treading water after falling from a yacht off the Queensland coast, with his survival story leaving paramedics stunned.

The 14-year-old had swallowed a lot of water in choppy seas when another vessel found him on Sunday afternoon, two hours after he fell from his grandparents' yacht and they failed to notice.

The grandparents raised the alarm when they returned to a marina at Gladstone and realised he was missing, sparking an air search.

He was plucked from the water by another vessel that spotted him, exhausted and cold in the water, ambulance service spokesman Chris Pereira said.

"The boy was treading water for approximately two hours. The average person could tread water without much difficulty for about 30 minutes. For the boy, he was very, very lucky to survive," Mr Pereira said.

"He did this remarkable act without the aid of a life-jacket as well."

The boy had swallowed a large amount of water and told paramedics he was battered by large waves during his ordeal.

He was taken to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition.