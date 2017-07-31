Patrick Dangerfield won last year's Brownlow Medal in his first season as a Geelong player. (AAP)

The AFL match review panel are set to determine whether Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield remains eligible for a second Brownlow Medal.

The MRP on Monday will hand down their verdict on the Geelong star's tackle on Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer in Saturday night's clash at Etihad Stadium.

Dangerfield pinned Kreuzer's arms and dumped the ruckman head first into the turf during the third quarter.

Kreuzer was ushered to the Carlton rooms and wasn't sighted for the rest of the match as the Cats went on to win by 65 points, with the Blues later confirming he had suffered a concussion.

The MRP are likely to pay close attention to the fact Kreuzer's arms were pinned, meaning he had no opportunity to protect himself.

That would meet the criteria for a dangerous tackle, but the MRP must also judge whether Dangerfield used "excessive force" in bringing down the 101kg Kreuzer.

If the MRP decide Dangerfield has a case to answer, it seems almost certain he will face suspension.

The Cats star had been joint favourite to become the first back-to-back Brownlow winner since St Kilda champion Robert Harvey did so in 1997 and '98.

Former Brownlow medallist Adam Cooney on Sunday said he believed Dangerfield would receive a one-game ban.

A bemused Dangerfield said he wasn't aware of the furore surrounding the tackle until he was shown the footage after the game.

"I actually thought he still had the ball, so that's why I've turned around and put my hands in the air," Dangerfield told the Seven Network's AFL Game Day.

"'I haven't been cited for anything. I felt it was a fair tackle.

"There was no umpire's call at the time, so I don't see an issue with it, but it's not up to me."

The MRP will also likely examine two incidents involving Sydney forward Lance Franklin and former Hawthorn teammate Luke Hodge.

Franklin made his intentions clear in the opening minutes of Friday night's clash at the MCG, striking Hodge with an open palm to the face as they contested a stoppage.

Minutes later, Franklin gave away a free kick when he cleaned up Hodge with a swinging forearm to the back of the head.