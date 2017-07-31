Australia's Bronte Campbell is confident she can regain top status despite watching her 50m-100m world freestyle crowns go in record style.

According to Bronte Campbell, the faster her rivals get, the more motivated she becomes.P

It would be fair to say Campbell is very motivated indeed after the world swimming championships in Budapest.P

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom took swimming to another level at the eight-day titles, setting new 50m and 100m freestyle world records on her way to a three gold medal haul.P

Campbell had no answer as Sjostrom took away her 50m freestyle world title on the final day while Simone Manuel had earlier in the week ended the Australian's 100m defence in a new American record.P

Campbell was equal sixth in the 50m final on the last day at Duna Arena, having earlier finished second-last in the 100m medal race.P

"It's pretty clear what I have to do - not get injured," Campbell said with a laugh.P

Chronic shoulder issues have plagued Campbell since she became the third woman in history to claim the 50m-100m freestyle double at a world titles in Kazan 2015.P

Then she was struck down by illness just days before launching her dual world title defence in Hungary.P

Yet Campbell remained confident she could one day regain No.1 status.P

"The faster people go, the more motivated I get," Campbell said.P

"I want to be competitive on the international stage.P

"It's good to be a part of finals but placing sixth (50m) when people are going almost a second faster than you is not where I want to be in the future.P

"Competition creates innovation which creates faster and faster swimming so that's what I'm going to have to go home and do."

Sjostrom began the world titles smashing Campbell's sister Cate's 100m freestyle world record, becoming the first woman to crack the 52 second barrier.P

Then the flying Swede claimed the 50m freestyle world record (23.67 seconds) in the semi-finals in Hungary, eclipsing German Britta Steffen's 2009 supersuit mark.P

Campbell bounced back to help Australia claim 4x100m medley relay bronze on the final night in Hungary.P

It took Campbell's 2017 world titles tally to three medals - all from relays - despite battling to be fully fit.P

"It's a good experience," Campbell said.P

"It's easy to race when you are feeling good but it's a good experience to be able to step up and perform when you are not at your best.P

"That's something I struggled with last year (with shoulder issues at Rio).P

"It was the first time when I have been unprepared and I didn't really like it.P

"I wasn't in control, but I am getting used to it now."P