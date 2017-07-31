Canberra can't afford to be frustrated by Cronulla's "dirty" tactics when they face the Sharks in a must-win clash, says Joe Tapine.

Canberra forward Joe Tapine has called Cronulla a "dirty" team and says the Raiders must avoid getting frustrated by the premiers' tactics.

The Green Machine remains an outside chance of playing in the finals after Saturday's win over South Sydney, but must win at Southern Cross Group Stadium this weekend.

As he prepares to take on one of the competition's most fearsome forward packs, Tapine said it would be important his teammates keep their cool.

"They're a bit of a scragging team. They like to get dirty," Tapine said on Monday.

"We've just got to control our game."

Tapine was outstanding in deputising for suspended star second-rower Josh Papalii against Souths, playing 80 minutes and setting up a try in the 32-18 victory.

But the 23-year-old is happy to revert to his regular role off the bench for the Sharks match, with Papalii champing at the bit to make his return after two weeks.

"You could see in his eyes when he was giving me tips last week on how to play back row," Tapine said.

"You could tell he can't wait to be back and the boys can't wait for him to come back either."

There'll be no shortage of feeling as Canberra looks to atone for the 42-16 thrashing Cronulla dealt them in round two.

That was the two sides' first meeting since then-Sharks skipper Michael Ennis mocked Raiders fans after his side prevailed in a tight finals victory last year, sparking a spray from Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

Canberra will get back leading try-scorer Jordan Rapana, with the winger also returning from suspension.

"It's a confidence boost when the boys come back," Tapine said.

"We know they've got skills and they pump up the team."

The Sharks face a test of their halves depth with five-eighth James Maloney likely to be sidelined for at least another week with a hand injury.

Playmaker Fa'amanu Brown is also unlikely to face the Raiders after being knocked out against the Warriors last week.