The only known surviving Italian issue poster for the classic movie Casablanca has been sold for $US478,000 ($A599,173) at a public auction of vintage movie posters in Dallas.

The firm Heritage Auctions says the price ties a record for the highest amount paid for a movie poster at a public auction.

The 1946 Italian poster - four years after the Oscar-winning movie was made and first shown in the US - measures 1,409.7mm by 1,987.55mm. It previously was owned by a collector in London.

Auction spokesman Eric Bradley says the buyer chose to remain anonymous.

Bradley said the price equalled the record amount paid in 2014 for a poster for London After Midnight, a 1927 silent movie where Lon Chaney played a vampire.