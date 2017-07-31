Coca-Cola, Asahi, Carlton & United Breweries, Coopers and Lion have collectively scored the role of scheme operator in the NSW container deposit scheme.

Coca-Cola Amatil is among major beverage companies that will oversee the NSW government's incoming container deposit scheme.

The beverage maker will work with Asahi, Carlton & United Breweries, Coopers and Lion in an industry joint venture - dubbed Exchange for Change - as scheme coordinator, CCA said in a statement to the ASX on Monday.

CCA said the companies collectively produce or distribute more than three quarters of the cans and bottles that will be subject to the CDS.

The drink container deposit scheme, which is expected to go live in NSW from December, aims to halve the number of bottles and cans thrown away in parks, beaches and waterways.

Under the scheme anyone who hands in eligible drink bottle containers at designated sites across the state would get a 10 cent refund.

Beverage suppliers will pay for the refunds as well as the scheme's administration, with the costs tipped to be passed on to consumers in a hike in soft drink prices.

CCA said the NSW government has also announced TOMRA-Cleanaway as the network operator responsible for establishing and managing collection points across NSW, including reverse vending machines.