Hearing implant maker Cochlear has announced its chief executive officer Chris Smith will retire from his position on January 2, 2018.

Dig Howitt, Cochlear's chief operating officer, will replace Mr Smith as president of the company with immediate effect and will takeover as CEO when Mr Smith retires in January.

The company says the appointment of Mr Howitt, who joined Cochlear in 2000, has been part of a succession process.