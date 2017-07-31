Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk isn't against the idea of taxpayers funding political parties but says it would need overwhelming public support.

Federal Labor Senator Sam Dastyari has called for donations to political parties to be scrapped.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says ban or no ban, parties still have costs such as election campaigns and funds would be needed.

"To have a debate about whether that should be fully funded by taxpayers is probably one the public would need to be fully engaged in," she said.

"Does it have merit? Yes it would have some merit but it would have to be fully supported by the public."

Senator Dastyari's comments are part of a wider debate about political party donations, Federal Liberal member Steve Ciobo says.

The Federal Trade and Tourism Minister, says it's clear some form of change is needed.

"We've got the joint electoral committee that looks at these sort of things," Mr Ciobo told AAP.

"It's clear that there does need to be campaign reform. It's clear there needs to be reform around fundraising.

"It's important to have all of this as part of our various considerations."