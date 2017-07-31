Kenny Edwards has been encouraged by teammates to keep playing with aggression. (AAP)

Eels players have urged enforcer Kenny Edwards not to curb his aggressive style despite getting fined for his late shot on Brisbane winger Jonus Pearson.

He's been called out for his punishing shot on a prone opponent, but Parramatta forward Kenny Edwards has been urged by NRL teammates not to curb his aggression.

Edwards on Monday copped a $1100 fine for his grade one contrary conduct charge stemming from his hit on Brisbane winger Jonus Pearson while he was lying on the ground on Friday.

"Kenny sometimes has brain explosions. That's just him. We love his energy he brings to the game," teammate Manu Ma'u said on Monday.

Edwards admitted he regretted the incident which has been labelled a cheap shot.

"We don't want to change the way Kenny plays or the attitude he brings to his game," Eels centre Michael Jennings said.

"He copped a fine, didn't he? He's a bit of a tight-ass, so he's more worried about that than what anyone else is saying to him."

The Eels' win over the Broncos was their fifth straight, and puts them in a perfect position to qualify for their first finals series since their fairytale run in 2009.

It is currently the longest finals drought of any NRL team.

Jennings hailed the Eels' effort to come back from 12 points down to beat the Broncos 28-14, saying their fighting abilities were a must for any team bound for September.

"When we were 12 points down, everyone was calm. There was no disbelief," he said.

"Everyone was confident that we could just ride this wave and really weather the storm, we'll get out over the top of these guys. We hung in there, and took it away."