Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says Labor MP Khalil Eideh did not deserve to be told he was banned from the United States as he tried to board a flight.

Victoria's premier says Labor MP Khalil Eideh didn't deserve to be barred from entering the United States, adding there has still been no explanation from authorities.

The upper house MP was on a study tour with fellow politicians in Vancouver, Canada when he was rejected from a flight to Denver on Friday, despite having a valid visa organised through the Australian government.

"It's completely out of step with the person that I know, an outstanding Victorian, a very important part of my team and someone who did not deserve to be treated that way," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Monday.