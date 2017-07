Labor senator Sam Dastyari has called for an end to the way in which political parties compete for donations.

A prominent Labor senator who allowed a state-linked Chinese company to pay part of his travel bill is now calling for a total ban on political donations.

Sam Dastyari candidly admits he was one of the "weapon suppliers in this arms race" during his time as secretary of Labor's NSW branch.

"It needs to come to an end, and the time for that is now," he told ABC-TV's Australian Story on Monday.