England poised for victory in the third Test against South Africa, with a 331-run lead on day four. (AAP)

England have set South Africa a mammoth run chase in the third Test at The Oval.

England set South Africa a massive challenge of scoring 492 to win the third Test at The Oval.

England declared at 8-313 shortly before tea on the fourth day and leaving South Africa to try to bat through four sessions for a draw or an unlikely victory.

England lost six wickets in the afternoon session as they forced the pace.

Middle order batsmen Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow speeded up the run rate and Bairstow struck 63 from 58 balls.

England was dismissed for 353 in its first innings thanks to 88 from Alastair Cook and a century from Stokes. Debutant Toby Roland-Jones ripped through the South African batting and the tourists were dismissed for 175.

On Sunday, opener Keaton Jennings hit 48, debutant Tom Westley 59 and captain Joe Root 50. England's third debutant, Dawid Malan, failed again before Stokes (31) and Bairstow hurried the score along and built a commanding lead.

South Africa's best bowler Vernon Philander has been plagued by food poisoning throughout this match and bowled 15 overs, but could not take a wicket as the wicket flattened out.

The four-match series is level 1-1.