Greater Western Sydney expect Jeremy Cameron to miss their next three AFL matches after re-injuring his hamstring.

The star forward felt symptoms of the injury that had kept him sidelined for the previous two weeks during Saturday's win over Fremantle, but played out the game.

Giants head of athletic performance David Joyce told the club's website that Cameron copped a knock before the main break but appeared fine to continue playing.

"He got a hit in his back in the second quarter and felt some symptoms down that leg," he said.

"He tested really well throughout the second half.

"We went out repeatedly just to check on him and he was fine. We specifically tested him at three-quarter time and he was fine.

"He actually presented worse post match so we scanned him and unfortunately it's revealed he's got a hamstring strain. It's a grade two which means three weeks."